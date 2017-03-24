David Haye told to explain pre-Tony Bellew fight behaviour

David Haye has been called before boxing authorities to explain his behaviour in the build-up to his heavyweight bout with Tony Bellew.

Haye graphically described injuries he hoped to inflict on Bellew in the run-up to last month’s stoppage defeat.

The former world heavyweight champion must appear before the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) on 12 April.

The BBBofC believes Bellew’s behaviour improved after both fighters were warned days before the bout.

“Mr Haye was told to behave himself but the board have called him,” the board’s general secretary Robert Smith told BBC Sport.

“He will now be given the opportunity to come and explain his behaviour.”

The BBBofC condemned the actions of both fighters during a fight week which included a boisterous news conference in Liverpool and a media event in London.

According to records on the BBBofC website, Haye, 36, made a donation and apologised for his behaviour to the Southern Area Council at a meeting three days before the bout.

Bellew, 34, was handed a four-month suspended suspension by the board in December as a result of his ringside behaviour when he called Haye out following victory over BJ Flores in October.

Further misdemeanours could have seen his licence withdrawn before the meeting with Haye.

After his 11th-round stoppage win, an emotional Bellew told reporters: “What we have done for boxing tonight is put it on a pedestal.

“Two men fought their hearts out. The board can’t say nothing to me and if they do, I will go and get a licence somewhere else.”

Haye said after the fight that he expected to be fined for his pre-fight comments.

The ex-WBA heavyweight champion has said he intends on returning to the ring after recovering from Achilles surgery.

http://www.bbc.com