Scotland 1 – 1 Canada

Steven Naismith scored the equaliser as Scotland laboured to a friendly draw with Canada at Easter Road.

Falkirk’s Fraser Aird produced a fine finish to send Canada ahead following poor defending from the hosts.

Untidy play at the other end allowed Naismith to level, the striker diverting Tom Cairney’s shot home.

Neither team created much after half-time but Canada, ranked 117 in the world, looked as likely to find a winner as the home side.

Scotland are currently second-bottom of Group F going into Sunday’s World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia at Hampden.

Stewart Regan, the Scottish FA chief executive, and national boss Gordon Strachan have said Sunday’s fixture is a “must-win” for the nation’s qualifying hopes.

Scotland continue to struggle

With a crucial qualifier just a few days away the Scotland fans who turned out on a miserable night in the capital would have been expecting a performance against Canada that would give them a hope heading into the Slovenia match on Sunday.

But on this performance there was little for the hardy few to cheer about.

The centre-back pairing of Christophe Berra and Charlie Mulgrew were opened up ever so simply time after time in the first half. Up front Chris Martin struggled to hold on to the ball with a first touch as heavy as the Easter Road surface.

In Aird and Scott Arfield the visitors had the two best players on the pitch, with the former scoring the opener after some calamitous defending by Lee Wallace. Indeed, the Toronto-born winger had several chances to add to his tally.

A glimmer of hope

The Canada goal after eleven minutes stunned the crowd of 9,158 into silence. Not that they had much to cheer about, but there were a couple of encouraging displays for Strachan’s side.

With no natural right backs in the squad, Derby County’s Ikechi Anya was given the role, and he proved once again his versatility. Driving forward at every opportunity and attempting to link up with both Robert Snodgrass and Tom Cairney, the 29-year-old at least showed some desire and passion.

And in debutant Cairney, there was a player who at times showed a willingness to get forward and support his strikers. It was his shot that was turned in by Naismith for Scotland’s equaliser.

Fulham’s Tom Cairney was one of Scotland’s better performer against Canada

Apart from a cross from Snodgrass that hit the post, there was little else for the fans to cheer about.

Anya will likely continue at right back on Sunday and although there were appearances in the second half for John McGinn, Leigh Griffiths and Jordan Rhodes at Easter Road, none looked to have done enough to force their way in the starting line-up.

