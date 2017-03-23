London attack: French students injured on bridge

Three French schoolchildren were among those injured when a vehicle hit people on London’s Westminster Bridge in a suspected terror attack, the French government has confirmed.

The foreign ministry said they had been on a school trip to London.

A newspaper in France’s Brittany region, Le Telegramme, identified them as teenage pupils from a private high school in Concarneau.

Two Romanians, said to be a couple, were also injured.

