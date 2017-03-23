Four people, including a police officer and the lone attacker, have died in a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament in London.
Two of those killed were among more than 20 pedestrians hit by a car on Westminster Bridge, before it crashed.
The man stabbed the officer outside Parliament before being shot dead.
PM Theresa May said it was a “sick and depraved” attack on the heart of the capital and attempts to defeat UK values were “doomed to failure”.
Speaking in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergencies committee, Mrs May paid tribute to the “exceptional men and women” of the police force who responded to the attack.
“We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart,” she said.
The prime minister added: “The location of this attack was no accident. The terrorist chose to strike at the heart of our capital city where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech.”
The attacker has not yet been identified.
Acting Deputy Commissioner and head of counter terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, said a major investigation was under way into the “marauding terrorist attack”.
He said emergency services were called at 14.40 GMT after the car was driven over Westminster Bridge, hitting and injuring a number of members of the public and three police officers, who were on their way back from a commendation ceremony.
After the car crashed into the railings of the Houses of Parliament, a man armed with a knife “continued the attack” and tried to enter the building.
Eyewitnesses said police fired three or four gunshots as the knifeman lunged towards a second officer.
In latest developments:
Witnesses say there was what appeared to be a warning shout and then the crack of three or four shots before the attacker fell to the floor.
Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood – a former Army officer whose brother died in the Bali terrorist bombing in 2002 – attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation of an injured police officer.
