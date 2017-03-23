Germany 1- 0 England

Lukas Podolski’s stunning long-range effort helped Germany beat a new-look England side in an international friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, captaining Germany on his 130th and final international appearance, found the top corner with a wonderfully struck left-footed effort.

Adam Lallana went closest for England before the break when he pinched the ball on halfway, sprinted into the area and hit the post with a low effort.

Gareth Southgate, in his first game as permanent manager, experimented with a three-man defence and England looked to be on top for the first hour.

Jamie Vardy went down in the area as Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen rushed from his line, but the Leicester forward’s appeals for a penalty were turned down.

Debutant Michael Keane fired over from a corner, while Dele Alli and Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier both had efforts saved by Ter Stegen as England impressed.

But Podolski’s strike put Germany in front and Manchester City forward Leroy Sane brought a smart save from Joe Hart as the hosts went close to doubling the advantage.

bbc.com