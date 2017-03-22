US TV host Tomi Lahren ‘suspended over pro-choice comments’

US conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren has reportedly been suspended from her talk show after saying she holds pro-choice views on abortion.

The 24-year-old pundit hosts Tomi on the conservative US network TheBlaze.

She rose to prominence during the 2016 US election for her provocative and energetic online political monologues.

Ms Lahren has faced a huge online backlash since speaking on ABC’s The View last week.

Ms Lahren said: “I’m someone that is for limited government, so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.

“Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Anti-abortion views are seen as fundamental to the US Republican Party platform and conservative political views in the US.

Image copyright @TOMILAHREN

Image caption Ms Lahren has defended her comments on Twitter

Ms Lahren has since defended her comments on Twitter, saying: “I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough.”

Reports suggest her show may now be cut altogether, amid rising tensions between Ms Lahren and other Blaze employees and hosts.