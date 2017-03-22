The network’s founder, Glenn Beck, has spoken out against Ms Lahren, and another reporter, Kaitlyn Schallhorn, tweeted: “Even Hillary Clinton didn’t call pro-life conservatives hypocrites.”
Mr Beck also criticised Ms Lahren’s declaration that she had libertarian – as well as conservative – views, which he said did not tally with those of President Trump.
The conservative network describes itself as “a platform for a new generation of authentic and unfiltered voices”.
Ms Lahren has 4.3 million followers on her Facebook page.
