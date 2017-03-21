Manchester City charged by Football Association after draw with Liverpool

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to “ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

It follows an incident “in or around the 50th minute” of the 1-1 draw, when referee Michael Oliver gave the Reds a penalty, penalising Gael Clichy for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino.

James Milner scored from the spot.

City have until 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 23 March to respond to the charge.

Milner’s goal gave Liverpool the lead but Sergio Aguero ensured City took a point from a thrilling draw at Etihad Stadium.

Both Clichy and David Silva were booked after Oliver pointed to the spot.

bbc.com