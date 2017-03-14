RELEVANTES
FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea v Tottenham, Arsenal v Man City

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have been drawn against each other in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal, who will play in a record 29th FA Cup semi-final, face Manchester City in the other last-four tie.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 22 and 23 April.

Chelsea knocked out holders Manchester United in a hard-fought 1-0 win on Monday, with Spurs thrashing League One side Millwall on Sunday.

Arsenal, who lifted the trophy in 2014 and 2015, proved too good for non-league Lincoln City in a 5-0 home win on Saturday.

Manchester City are playing in the semi-finals for the first time in four seasons after beating Middlesbrough in a 2-0 away win.

Semi-final draw:

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Manchester City

FA Cup semi-finalists recent head-to-head (previous five meetings)
Chelsea v Tottenham
1 Mar, 2015: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham League Cup
29 Nov, 2015: Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea Premier League
2 May, 2016: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Premier League
26 Nov, 2016: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Premier League
4 Jan, 2017: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea Premier League
Arsenal v Manchester City
13 Sep, 2014 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City Premier League
18 Jan, 2015: Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal Premier League
21 Dec, 2015: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City Premier League
8 May, 2016: Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal Premier League
18 Dec, 2016: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Premier League

“Tottenham have given Chelsea problems this season and it is a London derby too so gives it an edge,” said former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, speaking as a BBC Match of the Day pundit after the Blues’ quarter-final win.

“They are two very form teams but I think Chelsea are slight favourites as it stands.”

Former England striker Alan Shearer added: “When the big boys joined in the FA Cup it got off to a slow start with teams resting players.

“But now there are four big hitters left and they are two semi-finals to look forward to.”

http://www.bbc.com

