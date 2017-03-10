India v Australia: BCCI to withdraw complaint after tensions in Bangalore

India will withdraw a complaint to the International Cricket Council over Australia’s conduct during the second Test in Bangalore this week.

Australia captain Steve Smith was seen looking up to his side’s dressing room when pondering whether to ask for a review after he was given out.

That sparked a war of words, although the ICC said it would not be taking any further action against either side.

“We have resolved to restore focus on the series,” a joint statement read.

“CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Mr Rahul Johri, and CEO of Cricket Australia Mr James Sutherland met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai today.

“In discussing the matters at length, they agreed the importance of bringing back the focus to the game and the much anticipated next Test match in Ranchi.”

How the saga developed

7 March: India complete a 75-run victory over Australia to level the Test series at 1-1. After the game, home captain Virat Kohli says visiting skipper Smith “crossed the line” by looking up to the dressing room before deciding whether to use the Decision Review System (DRS) after being given out lbw.

Although the dismissed batsman is entitled to consult his batting partner, and the fielding captain can consult team-mates before using the DRS, neither side is permitted any off-field assistance.

Smith – who was waved off the field by umpire Nigel Llong after he looked upstairs – admits to “a bit of a brain-fade”, but Kohli said it had been “happening for the last three days”, and he had noticed it on at least two other occasions while he was batting.

8 March: Cricket Australia describes criticism of Smith as “outrageous”,say they have “every faith” in their team’s actions and “reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or that systemic unfair tactics are used”.

Meanwhile, one Australian newspaper describes Kohli as “cricket’s ultimate bully”.

The BCCI issues a strong rebuttal, asking the ICC “to take cognisance of the fact that Smith admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment”, and describing Kohli’s conduct as “exemplary”. But the ICC says no further action will be taken.

9 March: The BCCI says it will lodge a complaint with the ICC over the conduct of Smith and team-mate Peter Handscomb. However, the ICC speaks to both boards, and within hours, the joint statement is issued.

Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper was one of Kohli’s leading critics

What the bosses said

James Sutherland, Cricket Australia CEO: “On the field the two teams are fierce competitors who represent their countries with pride.

“As we have seen this week in Bangalore, with so much at stake, tensions can bubble over. It is in the best interests of the game to put these differences aside.”

Rahul Johri, Board of Control for Cricket in India CEO: “We believe that the focus of the teams and the joy they provide to the fans, should not be diluted.

“It is imperative to ensure that the rest of the series, which promises a great cricketing contest, not be compromised.”

http://www.bbc.com