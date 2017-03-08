‘America’s most hated mom’ breaks silence

An Orlando mother who was found not guilty of murdering her two-year old daughter Caylee has broken her silence six years later.

“I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night,” Casey Anthony told the Associated Press, adding that she does not care “what anyone thinks about me”.

The 30-year-old complained about her portrayal in the media as a partying child-killer.

Anthony was convicted of lying to police but acquitted of murder.

If found guilty she could have faced the death penalty under Florida law.

“My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward,” she said.

She never took the stand to testify during her trial

“People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.”

The 2011 case drew millions of viewers across the US, with every twist covered on live television.

Anthony was dubbed “America’s most hated mom” amid reports she went to nightclubs and got a tattoo in the month her daughter was missing.

Last week the former judge that presided over the case spoke out to say that Anthony “more than likely” accidently killed her daughter by using too much chloroform to calm her before suffocating her with duct tape.

During the trial, her defence argued that the girl drowned in the pool, and that Anthony and her father covered it up.

The government failed to secure a conviction due to the lack of physical evidence tying her to Caylee’s death.

When asked about the drowning defence, Anthony hesitated.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another.

“The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

She added: “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass.”

http://www.bbc.com