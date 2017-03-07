A government in difficulties faces workers’ reps with the president’s political future at stake

“We’ve already given the lads the money for their healthcare schemes.”

With that simple formula, the officials handling everyday relations between the government and organised labour pin most of their expectations for social peace in 2017, a year in which Mauricio Macri’s political future is at stake.

The phrase, however, betrays a dangerous naiveté typical of an administration full of technocrats with (in the best of cases) some business training but usually with zero experience in dealing with trade union leaders.

The CGT (General Confederation of Labour of the Argentine Republic) umbrella union, the country’s largest labour union by membership, has not handled Macri much differently from the way it behaved toward other governments, whom they allowed plenty of latitude while the opinion polls smiled on them, before moving in mercilessly on them in harder times.

One habitual political error is to interpret the union leader under the microscope purely according to the financial scale of the healthcare schemes he runs. That segment does indeed occupy a substantial portion of trade unions’ appetites but the government’s stubborn reductionism here fails to see that they are dealing with “multi-tasking” experts who can easily change their chips from trade unionism to healthcare, business management or politics, if only to mention some of their more frequent interests. And missing this multi-dimensional aspect in an electoral year can prove to be a very costly mistake for the ruling party.

Last year, 2016, taught some invaluable lessons to all the players in the relationship between the government and traditional trade unionism. It was the year in which the CGT completed its long-delayed formal reunification, albeit without 100 percent of the affiliated unions present. It was a mirror of the unity achieved by the labour umbrella grouping in 2004 when Néstor Kirchner had recently taken the presidency, which soon afterwards broke up into a new wave of fragmentation with the usual dissident brands. It was neither more nor less a defensive reaction in the face of the unknown — Kirchner, from all the way down in Santa Cruz then, as with Macri now.

The umbrella union fell back on its traditional structures to negotiate its way through the first year of Let’s Change government — safeguarding their monopoly of representation, collective bargaining and healthcare schemes while closing ranks. The government acted accordingly — within a few months it had rushed through its main promise of the election campaign, finding a mechanism to pay the money held back until then by the state in the Fondo Solidario de Redistribución (FSR) fund, evading any debate over the trade union model and keeping the system of wage negotiations unchanged.

Lobbyist

Now that the labour year is beginning in earnest, a scenario of unknowns opens up between Let’s Change philosophy and the possibilities and real will to implement it on the part of its ministerial team. Without digging too deep, it is not difficult to interpret that the conceptual substratum of the government in labour thinking lies in officials like Employment Secretary Miguel Ángel Ponte, the former global director of the Techint Group. Over and above his revealing phrase comparing the mechanisms of hiring and firing workers with the digestive process of “eating and excreting,” Ponte is perhaps the most loyal to the entrepreneurial ideals sustained by the lobbyists of business chambers.

A hasty summary to that ideal would run as follows — wages lagging behind inflation and negotiated as low as possible (and not nationwide but preferably at regional or even company level); elimination of the so-called “trial industry,” which is nothing more nor less than the constitutional right of every worker to go to court to protect himself from his employer, be it over on-the-job accidents or dismissals: precarious employment patterns such as apprenticeships; company unionism and state subsidies both for hiring new staff or firing in the case of the sectors considered (by the government) unviable.

None of these postulates outrages or mobilises your average CGT trade unionist. Except perhaps the alteration in the level of collective bargaining, which is currently having its test case in the teacher pay dispute, which the Executive Branch refuses to negotiate nationwide. The rest of the points are negotiable and even in the case of on-the-job accidents resulted in a decree which only prospered after the explicit endorsement of the union umbrella.

The government’s problem this year has been its lack of savvy (until now) in sizing up the ambitions of labour leaders. Anybody obtaining extraordinary funds for his healthcare scheme will now want to be a protagonist in collective bargaining (as the most optimistic alternative) or else carve out his own political space within the opposition. With this objective in mind the “fat cats” of the major service unions and Hugo Moyano are linking up for the moment with Sergio Massa’s Renewal Front.

And there lies another error of interpretation which unites the Victory Front and Let’s Change, who both believe that those leaders are the labour wing of a political project when the relationship is almost inverse with party spokesmen who rely on certain trade unionists and pay tribute to them. Around that same premise rotated the round of diplomatic encounters held by the CGT with political parties prior to next Tuesday’s march. The triumvirate of Héctor Daer, Juan Carlos Schmid and Carlos Acuña did not ask permission from any political party nor seek their support but let the authorities know directly who handles street conflicts.

Flame of coercion

That message is mainly directed at the government. The union umbrella’s main motive for filling downtown streets is to keep alive the flame of coercion. And that same reason is what sows most doubts as to whether there will subsequently be a general strike, basically because no trade unionist in his right mind honestly believes that the government will end up converting to the industrial lobby by cutting off all imports, as next Tuesday’s protest banners will seek. Within that context there arises the inevitable question as to what comes next after the first general strike and where the inevitable escalation leads.

Everything indicates that the next few months will see a growing tension between the capacity of the government’s “cheque-book” and the ability of the labour leaders to postpone the protest movement becoming more radical. In the case of the trade unionists, it will not be the unstoppable pressure of the “grass-roots” — that diffuse concept raised by the most veteran labour bosses when they have to sit down for collective bargaining before disappearing for the next 12 months. It is rather the natural tendency of Argentine trade unionism to hammer away with greater force as soon as they spot a weak point.

Taxi-driver leader Omar Viviani once related that during the apocalyptic December of 2001 he was summoned to Olivos presidential residence along with CGT leaders like Hugo Moyano and Rodolfo Daer. Minutes later they were received by a trembling Fernando de la Rúa, more bothered by the trees growing in the nearby streets than by the débacle unfolding in the streets. As the hours went by while he tried to convince them in the direction of dialogue rather than force, the then-president suddenly fell fast asleep to the amazement of his guests. Viviani then could not resist the temptation of pilfering a two-peso banknote sticking out of one of the head of state’s pockets. “Come on, boys, we’ve already pickpocketed the president,” was the phrase with which the taxi-driver brought that audience to a close.

Macri is not De la Rúa and 2017 is not 2001. In fact, some of the caution shown by the CGT in the first year of the businessman’s presidency always carries the same explanation.

“We do not want to be accused of being destabilising like other times,” the labour leaders all repeat in chorus when consulted as to why they do not want to go on a general strike after the wave of dismissals in the public and private sectors, a haemorrhage which began at the start of 2016 and does not seem to end with the aggravation of opening up the import of products manufactured locally, the thinly disguised efforts to cap collective bargaining wage increases below prospective inflation and any number of episodes of repressing social protest.

Campaign

Another factor saving the government from trade union harassment was precisely the one which officials can use to cause crisis among those seeking conflict — the imminence of the campaign season. While the ministers vie in singling out the teacher Roberto Baradel and the bank employee Sergio Palazzo as Kirchnerites, other leaders more entrenched within the CGT act as spokespersons for caution in order not to risk their chances and those of their parties in October.

For now a delicate balance reigns. The most maverick sector within the main labour umbrella lack the numbers to drive it into total confrontation with the government. These include the most affected, the industrial unions like the UOM metal workers, shoemakers, printers and tanners who want the CGT to break the truce together with firebrands like Luis Barrionuevo, who has gone from starting Macri’s term as one of his main labour backers to now kicking up a storm in Azopardo 802 (the CGT’s headquarters) over the insufficient amount of attention he claims to have been receiving from officials.

The context beyond the CGT does not help. The CTA is just a label split down the middle which cannot control the agenda and which the government systematically ignores. The social movements, including those with the greatest rallying power, have been subdued by the government doors opening to them via Social Minister Carolina Stanley and the CGT, including the likes of the Confederación de Trabajadores de la Economía Popular, Barrios de Pie and the Corriente Clasista y Combativa.

In all these cases the vector of the government cheque-book is constant. The social emergency agreed by the government and those groups (and still not applied) implied not only the possibility of an extraordinary outlay of resources but also (and even more importantly for those leaders) an institutional recognition which Kirchnerism had denied them until now. Basically the possibility of setting up organisations with formal membership and their own healthcare schemes together with a share in the decision-making alongside the CGT and the national and provincial administrations.

Whether a logical question of running out of funds in a context adjusting all the economic variables, (or less likely) because Macri has decided to go all out for the party philosophy he has postponed until now, sooner or later that cheque-book will suffer anaemia. Nobody doubts that the trade unionists will then go for the last two-peso banknote sticking out of a pocket.

By Mariano Martín

For the Herald