Wayne Rooney & Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Jose Mourinho wants pair to stay at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he “100%” wants Wayne Rooney to stay, and he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend his contract.

Rooney, 31, announced last week that he is staying at Old Trafford, after being heavily linked with a move to China.

The England captain has also been linked with a return to former club Everton, but Mourinho said talk of such a move “makes no sense”.

Striker Ibrahimovic’s one-season deal includes an option for a second year.

The Swede, 35, has scored 26 goals in 38 appearances for United since joining on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in July.

He scored twice in Sunday’s 3-2 EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

After the final, Ibrahimovic said he will “see what happens” about extending his contract.

Mourinho said: “I see him staying. The next transfer window will bring us to a different level because I will bring in a few players. Zlatan will be fundamental. I think he will stay.”

On Rooney, he added: “What I have is a very strong message, ‘I don’t go anywhere. I want to fight with this team and help until the end of season’. 100% he will be with us for the rest of season.

“Next season, 100% I would like him to be with us, but always the player is very important.”

United, who are sixth in the Premier League, host Bournemouth on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

Shaw ‘has potential to be the best’

Luke Shaw has made only 14 appearances this season because of injury and lack of form

Mourinho also backed Luke Shaw to make himself indispensable as United’s left-back.

Shaw, 21, has not played since the 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan at the end of January, but Mourinho hinted the England international would start against Bournemouth.

“In practical terms we have lots of left-backs,” he said.

“It doesn’t look like it, but the reality is that Daley Blind, Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian are all playing left-back and can play there. They are different players.

“I think the one that should be in the couple of years the best of all – because potentially he should have all the conditions to be the best of all – is Luke Shaw.

“By age, by physicality, by intensity, aggressive going forward, he should be the best. But to be the best you need to work hard. It’s what he’s trying to do.”

Analysis

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone

Mourinho took the initiative at today’s news conference. Sensing what was going to be asked as he sat down in front of the media, he said: “Rooney and Shaw.”

He then proceeded to talk for four minutes and 20 seconds about club captain Rooney, and out-of-favour left-back Shaw, who are both in United’s squad to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mourinho said Shaw, who last played against Wigan in the FA Cup in January, has been “working hard” on his fitness.

On Rooney, Mourinho said the fact he was ready to come on at Wembley when Ibrahimovic scored his winner was proof the United captain remains a valued member of his squad.

The Portuguese said Rooney would “100%” be at United for the rest of the season, which is fairly obvious now the Chinese transfer window has closed.

However, after comments from Everton this week suggesting the England forward’s former club may offer him a summer return to Goodison Park, Mourinho said he wants the 31-year-old to stay, adding it could not be guaranteed because he will not keep unhappy players.

http://www.bbc.com