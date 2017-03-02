‘I reproach Hebe, Carlotto’s stance but I don’t deny their activism’

Ex-Army chief Milani’s accuser, Alfredo Ramón Olivera, speaks about the case

Despite the delaying tactics, injunctions and the use of almost every legal action in the book, former Army chief César Milani could do nothing to prevent his arrest last week in La Rioja province for alleged crimes against humanity that date back to the last military dictatorship (1976-1983).

His arrest was sanctioned on the basis of a criminal complaint filed by Alfredo Ramón Olivera over three decades ago, in which he and his late father detailed how Milani and a group of fellow military officers kidnapped, tortured and detained them for days.

It was only until July 2014, when the criminal complaint was finally reignited — following former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s decision to nominate Milani as Army Chief — that there was outcry at the national level. Milani had been mentioned in the La Rioja Nunca Más report on human rights violations as soon as 1984. Despite the charges, the former president and her political allies — and even some rights leaders — have dismissed the case, a move that sparked a major rift in a government identified with a progressive human rights agenda.

In a telephone interview with the Herald, Olivera stressed that the majority of the human rights movement had supported his efforts, yet he said it was embarrassing how some leaders had dismissed the charges and even supported Milani in the past. Olivera said he was confident that the former Army chief would remain in prison, and criticised the Mauricio Macri government and the country’s major newspapers, accusing them of trying to gain political capital from the case.

What is the latest update in the César Milani case?

I asked the prosecutors this morning (last Tuesday), and his attorneys’ request to release him were rejected. I trust that this is a first step on the path to Milani ultimately being convicted. He could request to be sent to another jail, to go to Campo de Mayo, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

How do you feel now, after waiting so long, seeing him in jail?

I feel it’s important. Each time the case was delayed, despite all the charges against him. It’s been three years since the case was initiated, but he delayed it with a series of measures until the Cassation Criminal Court had no other recourse but to finally arrest him. Within 10 days the judge has to decide over Milani’s release request, as he is being held in the provincial penitentiary prison.

Why did it take so long for Milani to be indicted after the reopening of the crimes against humanity trials over a decade ago?

My criminal complaint was filed in 1986, but due to the Final Stop and Due Obedience laws it was stored away by the judiciary. When Milani was recently appointed as Army chief, the case became known again. And the lawyer representing me in the case, María Elena Reynoso, indicted Milani, allowing the crimes against humanity case to be restarted. It was initiated around July, 2014. But Milani submitted legal action after legal action to delay the investigation.

How did human rights organisations react to your case? Did they support you?

The majority accompanied us as they believed the criminal complaint against him was true. The only two figures who didn’t were (Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo President) Hebe de Bonafini and (Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo President) Estela (Barnes) De Carlotto. They didn’t believe the case and instead believed in Milani.

Although CELS at first didn’t have any information about the criminal complaint against him, when they obtained his record and documents detailing the complaints, they rejected his appointment as head of the Army. The defence of Milani by Carlotto is embarrassing, but even more so with Hebe Bonafini, considering that one of the plaintiffs is a member of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Marcela Brizuela de Ledo. Bonafini instead worked toward a reconciliation project with Milani and (former president) Cristina (Fernández de) Kirchner.

Why do you think they weren’t aware of the complaint, since it was first made in the 1980s?

Well, it was public (knowledge). They were published in a book full of criminal complaints that was made by the commission. One of the chapters has our testimony and the other, the provincial commission over human rights violations reports over what had happened during the dictatorship, which was an objective of the CONADEP (National Commission on the Disappeared).

At the same time, I think it’s possible that it couldn’t have been in the CELS archives, because they often take their information from official avenues. Former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s administration should have recognised the criminal complaints that were made in La Rioja, about how Milani had taken me and my father.

Some claim that this has hurt the human rights movement. Why do you think that some Kirchnerite followers supported Milani?

In principle there was this characterisation (of the situation) in that Milani was appointed to be the Army Chief because he seemed to be part of the national and popular movement, but he was only posturing. He was opportunistic. He had defenders in the Kirchnerite movement, which believed that the Army Chief had a political inclination toward their government. And maybe that was one of the reasons why the accusations against him were not recognised, as they believed the people resisting his designation did so because of his association with the Victory Front (FpV), and not because he was really a repressor.

What is your opinion of the major newspapers, such as La Nacion and Clarín, who have criticised several human rights organisations for having a double standard in their treatment of Milani?

They originate from economic groups that support this (Let’s Change) government which is unpopular and wants to change the economic model of the country. They are trying to implement an economic model that is the predominant model in the United States, which suffocates small- and medium-sized companies in favour of corporate interests. That is why they analyse and review this case with a partial view. They are attacking Milani so they can attack Cristina (Fernández de Kirchner), human rights organisations and CELS. I fully trust CELS. I want to highlight that the journalists aren’t at fault here, one must separate them from the economic groups that supported the dictatorship. They are the ones that want things to be reversed, and they will attack the human rights groups. Although I reproach Hebe and Estela’s position on this, at the same time I don’t deny their activism and history in the defence of human rights.

Do you think that there is a political element behind Milani’s arrest?

How this is being used to attack human rights organisations… it’s similar to how this government of a different political nature is now standing on the side of the human rights movement. We never had support from human rights secretaries, from national or provincial (level) or from Peronists in anyway before. It was only us. I think that Milani’s arrest is a result of him delaying the case for so long, that he had used up all the legal avenues possible to delay it even more, and the judge had no other alternative but to summon Milani to testify, and to arrest him. The judge reasoned that if Milani did everything possible not to give testimony, then if he were released he could conspire against it.

Are there more victims left who haven’t filed a criminal complaint against Milani?

Well you have Oscar Schaller and Verónica Matta (both who were arrested and allegedly tortured under Milani’s watch), and Alberto Agapito Ledo (a conscript who was forcibly disappeared). But there are many more people who were affected by the repression in that he was a part of La Rioja. He led the patrol that arrested my father and illegally, and that is demonstrated in the documents.

Why did the military arrest you?

I wasn’t arrested legally by a judicial order, they raided our house illegally and detained my father and tortured him illegally, leaving him gravely ill. They arrested us based on the claim that we violated a certain security law, which permitted the military to arrest whoever they wanted to interrogate. They arrested us because we belonged to a youth group in a parish, that they considered subversive. Even though I knew some people who were a part of the People’s Revolutionary Party (PRT), I never had committed a crime. They would always interrogate me for having contacts with such and such, but I didn’t know anyone. I only sympathised with their claim for justice. In La Rioja although there were never guerrilla acts, they arrested 3,000 people. In a province with a small population that is a lot of people. The repression was very violent.

By Santiago Del Carril

Herald Staff