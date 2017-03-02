Dubai Championships: Roger Federer loses to qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in round two

Australian Open champion Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat by Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in the Dubai Championships second round.

Federer lost 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) to the world number 116.

Federer had three match points in the second set, served for the match at 5-3 in the third and led the deciding tie-break 5-1 but Donskoy fought back brilliantly.

Earlier, Britain’s Andy Murray beat Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-0.

The world number one, 29, is playing his first tournament since his fourth-round defeat at the Australian Open in January.

Murray, who won in one hour and 12 minutes, will face Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last eight.

British number two Dan Evans was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-1 by fourth seed Gael Monfils of France.

The 26-year-old, at a career-high ranking of 43, lost the opening set but levelled as Monfils held serve only once in the second set.

But Monfils raced through the decider to complete victory in one hour and 35 minutes.

