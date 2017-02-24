Hairdryers used to strike blow against speeders in Hopeman

Villagers dressed in fluorescent jackets are pointing hairdryers at cars to mimic police using speed cameras in a bid to deter fast drivers in Moray.

Residents of Hopeman fear someone could be seriously injured or killed by speeding drivers.

It follows concern about cars reaching speeds of up to 60mph as they travel through the area. There is a long straight leading out of the village.

Residents including children have now resorted to the hairdryers.

‘Please slow down’

Moray councillor Dennis Slater, who lives in Hopeman, told BBC Scotland: “It’s very dangerous, the speed that the traffic is doing through Hopeman is quite serious, especially when the kids are going to school in the morning – it’s quite alarming.

“This is why some of the residents have resorted to taking out hairdryers and putting on hi-vis vests to try to slow the traffic down.

Image copyright SWNS

“We don’t like to be seen standing with hairdryers and hi-vis vests, we are trying to emphasise to people the desperate situation.

“Please slow down going through our community.”

‘Aware of complaints’

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland, particularly for North East division.

“We are aware of complaints regarding speeding in Hopeman, which we are continuing to address.

“This aligns with one of our divisional priorities and supports Operation Cedar, which concentrates on reducing the number of serious and fatal road traffic incidents within the North East area.”

Moray Council said it was a matter for Police Scotland.

