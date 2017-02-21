Olympics & Paralympics 2020: Badminton among seven sports to lose funding appeal

Badminton is one of seven sports to have lost appeals against UK Sport funding cuts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.

The decision comes despite Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge winning bronze for Great Britain in the men’s doubles at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Archery, goalball, fencing, table tennis, weightlifting and wheelchair rugby will also receive no funding.

However, powerlifting was successful in its appeal to UK Sport.

It means the sport’s £1.3m funding will be managed by British Weightlifting and not the English Institute of Sport, as was the case before the 2016 Olympics.

GB Badminton said it was “staggered” by the decision to reject its appeal.

But UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl said none of the seven sports had provided “critically compelling new evidence” that changed the assessment of their medal potential.

Mike Reilly, CEO of Goalball UK, said his organisation was hopeful UK Sport would find “other ways to help us secure a clear and sustained talent pathway” to Tokyo 2020.

Wheelchair rugby has been stripped of £750,000, and BBC Sport understands the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will not step in to increase support for its disability counterpart.

The RFU gives about £100,000 per year to the sport known as ‘murderball’, and England full-back Mike Brown headed a recent campaign to help raise funds, but there are now fears its elite team could fold.

