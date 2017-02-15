Trump knew of Flynn Russia phone call issues ‘weeks ago’

President Donald Trump knew weeks ago there were problems with Michael Flynn’s Russia phone calls, a White House spokesman has said.

The president was told by the Justice Department at the end of January that Mr Flynn may have misled US officials and the public, said Sean Spicer.

He was asked to quit three weeks later due to an “erosion of trust”.

Republicans have joined congressional calls for an investigation into Mr Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

Mr Flynn was also reportedly questioned by FBI agents in his first days as national security adviser, according to US media.

On a busy day for the Trump administration:

The US Office of Government Ethics has called on the White House to investigate adviser Kellyanne Conway for plugging Ivanka Trump products

The chairman of the House standards committee wants to know more about security measures at Mr Trump’s Florida retreat after photos were posted on Facebook of the president taking a call about North Korea

A UK petition to withdraw Mr Trump’s state visit invitation has been rejected

The president has signed an executive order rolling back a regulation that required oil and gas companies to disclose certain foreign payments

Mr Flynn resigned over allegations he discussed US sanctions with a Russian envoy before Donald Trump took office.

The retired army lieutenant-general initially denied having discussed sanctions with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, and Vice-President Mike Pence publicly denied the allegations on his behalf.

When exactly did Trump know?

If the allegations are true, it would have been illegal for Mr Flynn to conduct US diplomacy as a private citizen, before he was appointed as Mr Trump’s national security adviser.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned the White House about the contacts and that Mr Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail on 26 January, said Mr Spicer.

Mr Trump, who was informed the same day, had concluded that his actions did not violate any law, according to Mr Spicer.

The White House counsel then conducted an extensive review and questioned Mr Flynn on multiple occasions before arriving at the same conclusion as Mr Trump, he added. But the trust had gone

“In the end, it was misleading the vice-president that made the situation unsustainable,” White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

