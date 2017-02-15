The president was told by the Justice Department at the end of January that Mr Flynn may have misled US officials and the public, said Sean Spicer.
He was asked to quit three weeks later due to an “erosion of trust”.
Republicans have joined congressional calls for an investigation into Mr Flynn’s contacts with Russia.
Mr Flynn was also reportedly questioned by FBI agents in his first days as national security adviser, according to US media.
On a busy day for the Trump administration:
Mr Flynn resigned over allegations he discussed US sanctions with a Russian envoy before Donald Trump took office.
The retired army lieutenant-general initially denied having discussed sanctions with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, and Vice-President Mike Pence publicly denied the allegations on his behalf.
If the allegations are true, it would have been illegal for Mr Flynn to conduct US diplomacy as a private citizen, before he was appointed as Mr Trump’s national security adviser.
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned the White House about the contacts and that Mr Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail on 26 January, said Mr Spicer.
Mr Trump, who was informed the same day, had concluded that his actions did not violate any law, according to Mr Spicer.
The White House counsel then conducted an extensive review and questioned Mr Flynn on multiple occasions before arriving at the same conclusion as Mr Trump, he added. But the trust had gone
“In the end, it was misleading the vice-president that made the situation unsustainable,” White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.
