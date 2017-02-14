White House: Trump ‘evaluating’ controversy on Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump is “evaluating the situation” regarding his national security adviser’s contact with a Russian envoy, the White House says.

Michael Flynn came under scrutiny amid reports he spoke to the Russian ambassador to the US about sanctions before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Vice-President Mike Pence publicly denied the allegations on behalf of the retired general.

Mr Flynn has since told the White House that sanctions may have been discussed.

Any discussion of sanctions could have violated laws against private citizens engaging in foreign policy.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the president, who has not publicly commented on the issue, was planning to speak to Mr Pence and others about the controversy.

Mr Flynn has apologised to Mr Pence over the reports that he misled administration officials about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Mr Spicer’s statement come soon after White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway said Mr Flynn had “the full confidence of the president”.

“It’s a big week for General Flynn. He’s the point of contact for many of these foreign visits,” she told MSNBC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Mr Flynn and Mr Kislyak did not discuss lifting sanctions.

How the controversy unfolded

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak (R), meets then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev near Moscow in 2009

Mr Flynn is known to have spoken with Mr Kislyak several times by phone in December.

With the support of Vice-President Pence, Mr Flynn denied that he and Mr Kislyak had discussed US sanctions imposed over Russia’s actions in Ukraine and alleged hacking of the US Democratic Party.

But nine current and former officials later told the Washington Post the issue had been discussed.

A spokesman for Mr Flynn subsequently backtracked, telling reporters the adviser now said he “couldn’t be certain” he had not discussed the sanctions, prompting speculation that he may have misled the vice-president.

Mr Pence and Mr Flynn reportedly spoke twice on Friday when he privately apologised to the vice-president, according to an administration official.

What is the president’s view?

Mr Trump has yet to publicly comment on the controversy, but was with Mr Flynn over the weekend at his club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Flynn appeared in the front row at President Trump’s news conference on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr Trump was not asked about Mr Flynn by the two reporters he called on, and evaded follow-up questions about the controversy as he left the room.

Citing administration officials, the Associated Press reported that the president was troubled by the situation, but did not say whether he planned to ask Mr Flynn to step down.

Adviser under fire

Mr Flynn was an ardent supporter of Mr Trump during the campaign, and he has become a close ally of both the president and the president’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

But questions have been raised about Mr Flynn’s closeness with Russia.

My Flynn was pictured dining with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in December 2015

He attended a banquet last year held in honour of the Russian government, where he sat two seats away from Vladimir Putin.

A top aide on Mr Flynn’s team, Robin Townley, was this week denied security clearance by the CIA, preventing Mr Townley from taking up a post in Africa for which Mr Flynn had recommended him.

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday called for Mr Trump to fire Mr Flynn, tweeting that he “cannot be trusted to serve America’s best interests and national security instead of Russia’s”.

She joined at least two other top Democrats who have demanded that Mr Flynn be fired if the allegations are true.

Mr Flynn’s son has also attracted unwelcome attention – and reportedly a personal rebuke from Mr Trump.

The son tweeted about the so-called Pizzagate fake news story, which alleged a pizzeria was the nexus of a paedophile ring involving Hillary Clinton and one of her aides, John Podesta.

