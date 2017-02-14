After England and Wales served up a thriller that justified the build-up in Cardiff – capped off with a dramatic late match-winning score from the visitors’ Elliot Daly – France out-muscled a spirited Scotland in Paris on Sunday.
Saturday’s first fixture – Ireland’s 63-10 steam-rollering of Italy – was the sort of confidence-booster that Joe Schmidt’s side needed after an opening-weekend defeat by Scotland, but far sterner tests will follow.
With a fortnight’s break before the next round, there is plenty to ponder. And it is still all up for grabs.