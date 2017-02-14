AFC Bournemouth 0 – 2 Mancheter City

Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League with a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

Having started on the bench again, City striker Sergio Aguero appeared after just 14 minutes following an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

But it was Raheem Sterling who grabbed the opener from close range on the half-hour mark, having been denied by a brilliant Artur Boruc save two minutes before.

The hosts thought they had replied immediately, but Joshua King’s strike was ruled out for pulling John Stones’ shirt in the build-up.

Harry Arter’s curling shot stretched City goalkeeper Willy Caballero into a fine save, before Tyrone Mings put City’s second into his own net under pressure from Aguero.

Leroy Sane rattled the bar late on, as City extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

bbc.com