Six Nations 2017: Wales-England highlights second weekend

Wales welcome England to Cardiff in the Six Nations on Saturday with visiting coach Eddie Jones warning his team to expect all manner of “shenanigans” from the hosts.

In Saturday’s earlier game Ireland travel to Italy determined to bounce back after their opening defeat by Scotland, while on Sunday Vern Cotter’s buoyant Scots travel to Paris, where they have not won since 1999.

But the undoubted highlight of the weekend is the 130th edition of Wales and England, a fixture that was first played in 1881.

This weekend’s fixtures Italy v Ireland, Sat 11 Feb, 14:25 GMT – live on Radio 5 live sports extra Wales v England, Sat 11 Feb, 16:50 GMT – live on BBC One, connected TV and online France v Scotland, Sun 12 Feb, 15:00 GMT – live on BBC One, connected TV and online

“You go to the hotel and unless you take steps, players get rung incessantly through the night. Those things happen,” Jones said.

“You go to the ground and the traffic controller drives slower than the traffic’s going to make sure you’re late.

“You get to the ground and there’s something wrong with your dressing room – there’s lights off or the heater’s switched off.

“You can’t check because they traditionally tell you one thing and something else happens. It happens regularly in South Africa and it happens regularly in Wales.”Even before Jones aired his concerns the occasion was always likely to be a high-octane affair as, given their long-standing history and neighbourly rivalry, Wales playing England in Cardiff is among the most emotive occasions in world sport.

Wales’ assistant coach Robin McBryde believes that the fierce rivalry is an inevitable consequence of the shared history and proximity of the two nations.

“We are neighbours, aren’t we? I have got two English brothers-in-law,” he said

“It is that English-Welsh rivalry, and wanting to get the better of your neighbour. It’s as simple as that.”

England have 60 victories to Wales’ 57 in the teams’ 129 matches with nine draws. However, Wales have a 60% winning record against England in Cardiff.

Jones, whose side have won a national record 15 Tests in a row, has been merrily making mischief since the narrow opening win over France last weekend, suggesting earlier this week that the Welsh are “a cunning lot”.

Saturday’s match is the sort of occasion which prompts week-long debates about whether the roof on the Principality Stadium will be open or closed.

Wales wanted it closed, to ramp up the noise inside the 72,000-capacity stadium which is renowned for its vertiginous stands and electric atmosphere.

England, as the away side, had the final say under Six Nations rules and – having said he was not bothered one way or the other earlier in the week – Jones has opted for it to be left open.

While the Australian has been stoking the flames, the hosts have been more circumspect – although Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards was moved to compare Jones to legendary former Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.

And despite his barbs the England head coach has not been short of compliments, praising the Principality stadium’s “amazing atmosphere”.

He added: “How could you not want to play rugby there?

“It is one of the greatest rugby countries in the world, so to play Wales in Cardiff with that sort of atmosphere is one of the great delights of rugby.”

Wales have injury worries about winger George North – who is chasing a new record of scoring a try in six championship games in a row – and fly-half Dan Biggar and both will have fitness tests on matchday.