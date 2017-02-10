Six Nations 2017: George North and Dan Biggar in Wales team v England

Wing George North and fly-half Dan Biggar have been named in Wales’ team to play England on Saturday despite suffering injuries against Italy.

The pair are recovering from leg and rib blows and will be given until match day to prove their fitness.

Props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis are the two changes from the 33-7 winover Italy in Rome.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau, who has not played since Christmas Eve, is named on the bench.

Faletau takes the place of Ospreys forward James King and is the only change in personnel from the match-day squad in Rome.

It means a vote of confidence for the starting back-row of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty.

Biggar was replaced by Sam Davies at half-time in Rome after suffering bruised ribs while North played on after suffering a bruised thigh in the second minute.

Not much training

Head coach Rob Howley said both players had taken a limited part in training during the week.

“George hasn’t done too much this week and Dan has done a couple of sessions,” said Howley.

“Those two players will be given every opportunity to be fit. They’re two experienced players, they are important players for us – George in the wide channels and Dan through his experience and leadership.

“We’ll go to the day of the game. It’s a big game, both players want to be part of that game as you’d expect.

“We’ve got extremely motivated players and we’re looking forward to the challenge that England will bring us on Saturday.

“Both Rob (Evans) and Tomas (Francis) made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start.

“We have had a short turnaround but Dan and George have worked hard with the medics and we are pleased to be able to name them.”

Open or closed?

The roof at the Principality Stadium will be open for the match at the request of England coach Eddie Jones, who said he was ready for Welsh ‘shenanigans’after he named his team to face Wales.

Howley wanted the roof closed on the other hand and said he thought that would be the case on Thursday lunchtime, before England confirmed it would remain open.

Both teams have to agree for the roof to be closed.

Match-day 23 for game against England:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins).

