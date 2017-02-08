Colombia: Peace talks with ELN rebel group begin

Rebels from Colombia’s ELN left-wing group and government negotiators have begun talks seeking to end more than five decades of conflict.

The negotiations will be held in the capital of Ecuador, Quito.

The talks follow the success of four years of negotiations with Colombia’s largest rebel group, the Farc, which signed a peace accord in December.

President Juan Manuel Santos says he now wants to achieve “complete peace” in Colombia.

The talks are going ahead after the rebels agreed to free a former congressman it had been holding as hostage.

The ELN, or National Liberation Army, is Colombia’s second largest rebel group.

On Monday, it released a soldier it had been holding hostage for two weeks.

The soldier, Freddy Moreno, was handed over to delegates from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Arauca province.

Cuban Revolution

The talks were due to begin at the end of October. But they were delayed as the government refused to go sit down for formal negotiations while the rebels still held Odin Sanchez, a former congressman.

Mr Sanchez was released last Thursday, after 10 months in captivity.

The rebels had demanded that in exchange the government pardoned two of its members serving time in Colombian jails.

The two sides struck a deal and the two ELN members were released on Saturday.

The two who have been released are expected to serve as rebel negotiators at the peace talks in the Ecuadorean capital, Quito.

The ELN was founded in 1964 with the stated aim of fighting Colombia’s unequal distribution of land and riches, inspired by the Cuban revolution of 1959

The government reached a peace agreement with Colombia’s largest rebel group, the Farc, in December, after four years of negotiations in the Cuban capital, Havana.

Members of the Farc have been gathering in “transition zones”, where they are to demobilise and lay down their weapons under the supervision of United Nations monitors.

The last of the Farc rebels are expected to reach the designated demobilisation areas by Wednesday, government officials said.

bbc.com