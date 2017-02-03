Cameroon will face Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after two second-half strikes saw off Ghana.

Both sides had gone close to breaking the deadlock before Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui took advantage of atrocious defending from a free-kick to lash in the opener in the 72nd minute.

With seconds remaining Christian Bassogog sealed victory when he applied a deft finish to a counter-attack.

I am more than unhappy – we wanted so much to be in the final

Ghana coach Avram Grant

Ghana went close through Wakaso Mubarak and Christian Atsu.

Panathinaikos midfielder Wakaso tested keeper Fabrice Ondoa will a brilliant bending free-kick, and Newcastle’s flying winger Atsu saw his angled strike drift past Cameroon’s upright by inches.

Aside from those two chances, the Black Stars – who last won the competition in 1982 – underwhelmed against a side who were clear second favourites going into the match.

As for coach Hugo Broos’ Indomitable Lions, they are into their first final since they lost to Egypt in 2008.

“It is a real dream for us to get to the final,” said the Belgian coach.

“Ghana have more experience than us – look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of this tournament we have shown we keep going right to the end in every game.

“I am very happy, especially for the team. They are an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final.”

