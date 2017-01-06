Marco Silva: Hull City appoint ex-Sporting & Olympiakos boss

Former Olympiakos manager Marco Silva has been confirmed as Hull City’s new boss.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has signed until the end of the season at the KCOM Stadium.

He replaces Mike Phelan who was sacked on Tuesday with the Tigers bottom of the Premier League.

Silva left the Greek side in the summer and had previously been linked with managerial vacancies at Championship sides Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

He will take charge of Hull’s next game against fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea in the FA Cup third round at home on Saturday.

Who is Marco Silva?

A full-back with only two top-flight appearances in Portugal, Silva started his coaching career in the summer of 2011 with second-tier side Estoril, with whom he had spent most of his playing career.

He guided them to promotion to the top flight and a place in the Europa League before moving to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Under his tenure, Sporting won the Portuguese Cup but he was sacked in June 2015, four days after the victory, reportedly for not wearing an official club suit during a match in an earlier round.

He signed a two-year deal with Olympiakos the following month and the Greek side won a record 17 consecutive domestic matches, also claiming a 3-2 Champions League win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

But he left last summer after they secured a 43rd Greek title and has been out of work since.

Marco Silva won the 2015 Portuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon but was sacked four days later

‘A bold and exciting appointment’

Silva has brought in his own coaching team, including assistant Joao Pedro Sousa, first-team coach Goncalo Pedro and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira.

“Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style,” said Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam.

“He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.

“We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window.”

