What will we wear in 2017?

Lindsay Baker looks for clues from the catwalk for the fashion trends in the year ahead.

Fashions on the catwalk can seem remote at times – but they set the trends that filter down through the fashion press and social media, into our wardrobes and onto the streets. So while you might not find yourself wearing Perspex trousers on your commute to work, or relaxing at home in a crystal-studded tracksuit, these looks and styles from the runway shows will shape what’s chic for women and men in 2017.

Womenswear

Go glam

The 1980s ‘glamazon’ look is set to be big in 2017 – think shoulder pads, asymmetrical cuts, sequins, sky-high hemlines and lots of metallic-look fabrics. Isabel Marant’s ruched, scarlet mini-dress with voluminous shoulders is a typically Dynasty-style example. See also the gold, plunging creation and the semi-sheer, off-one-shoulder, ultra-short dress in petrol blue by Yves Saint Laurent. Then there is the embellished mini – cut away at the waist – by Louis Vuitton, along with equally va-va-voom offerings from Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Armani.

Get shirty

The deconstructed shirt is not a new idea, but in 2017 it will go to another level of inventiveness. At Alexander Wang, shirts are cut out to create crop tops and mini skirts, while young brand Monse slices up its poplin shirts, brings them off the shoulder and boldly adds sequins. Hood by Air and Vera Wang are also offering a variety of wild and wonderful shirting permutations.

Sport for all

Expect to see sporty style everywhere in 2017. Blingy crystal-studded tracksuit tops and go-faster leggings are offered up by Versace, while Dior’s spring/summer collection makes fencing chic unexpectedly fabulous – with white padded jackets, extra-long shirt cuffs, slim cropped trousers and an androgynous mood.

La vie en rose

Fans of the recent pink trend will be pleased to hear of its reappearance, although this time around, it is less pastel and more eye-popping. Fuchsia, raspberry and deep cherry are set to be everywhere, and Prada, Céline, Valentino and Balenciaga have all created drapey midi dresses in shocking pink for their spring/summer collections. Time to think pink, as they say.

Sheer delight

The see-through trend continues into 2017, with diaphanous, transparent layers appearing in collections by Delpozo (a floaty skirt over a brocade mini) as well as at Coach, DKNY and Anna Sui. There are even crocheted skirts at Burberry. Wispy, featherlight and pale, the sheer trend is perfect for those of an ethereal persuasion. Or for a different mood, there is sheer lace galore from Dolce & Gabbana, among others, or Perspex trousers by Carven.

Menswear

Wide boy

There’s a distinctly ‘80s feel about the new big-shoulder proportions emerging in menswear for 2017 – it’s a look that is playful, exaggerated and just a little power dressy. Bombers, suit jackets and overcoats are all looking broad and boxy, giving the wearer immediate swagger. Brands going for the strong-shouldered look include Lanvin, E Tautz, JW Anderson and Balenciaga, whose new designer Demna Gvasalia unleashed the look at Paris fashion week last June. And not forgetting the bold stripy blazer with outsized shoulders by Vivienne Westwood.

Short cuts

There’s no avoiding the cropped trouser in 2017, with hems going up and ankles on display, making a narrow silhouette in both casual and tailored trews. Look no further than Gucci (worn with loafers, of course), Issey Miyake (baggy) and Christopher Kane (checked) – among many others – for evidence. And for something extra out-there Haider Ackermann has created a particularly bold asymmetrical cropped jean.

Lines of beauty

Stripes are everywhere in the 2017 collections, from sporty knits to pin-striped tailoring. Of varying vibrancy and widths, the stripe can be seen in both casual wear and suiting, including at Tiger of Sweden, Marni, Fendi, MSG and – in colourful layers – at Lanvin. Raf Simons has created a bold striped, cut-off tank top, while Calvin Klein’s more subdued navy-and-black striped white knitwear has a decidedly retro feel.

One love

Who would have thought that the jumpsuit would be a thing again? The 2017 version is a step up from the humble onesie, though, and is the perfect on-trend, easy-to-wear item – just zip up and go. Ralph Lauren is going for a safari-style zipsuit, with Ferragamo also opting for khaki hues. The jumpsuit possibilities are endless: Valentino’s is denim, Sacai’s baggy and striped, Walter Van Beirendonck’s is black and strappy, Junya Watanabe’s is outsized and white.

Soldier on

The army look in many shades of khaki and camouflage is set to be big in 2017, with utilitarian touches and military silhouettes to be seen everywhere. Dries van Noten is experimenting with camouflage coats, as is Dsquared2. Also, watch out for camo patchwork by Valentino, plus various army influences at Bottega Veneta, Givenchy and G Star.

If you would like to comment on this story or anything else you have seen on BBC Culture, head over to our Facebook page or message us on Twitter.

And if you liked this story, sign up for the weekly bbc.com features newsletter, called “If You Only Read 6 Things This Week”. A handpicked selection of stories from BBC Future, Earth, Culture, Capital, Travel and Autos, delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Follow BBC Culture

Facebook

Twitter

North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeMiddle East and AfricaAsiaAustralia and New Zealand

Type:

ArtMusicFilm

http://www.bbc.com/