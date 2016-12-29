World darts Championship: Gary Anderson into quarter-finals

Defending champion Gary Anderson is into the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals after beating Benito van de Pas 4-2 in a high class match.

Scotland’s Anderson averaged 107.68 – the highest in the tournament so far – compared to his Dutch opponent’s 102.3.

The pair also threw 20 180s in total at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld, seeded 12th, beat fifth seed Adrian Lewis 4-3 in a pulsating match between two former champions to reach the last eight.

Earlier in the second round, third seed Peter Wright comprehensively beat Wales’ Jamie Lewis 4-0.

The Scot dropped just one leg in the match with a checkout percentage of 75%.

In the other round two matches, Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts beat Germany’s Max Hopp 4-0. Sixth seed James Wade beat fellow Englishman Steve Beaton 4-1 and the Netherlands’ 10th seed Jelle Klaasen beat Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan 4-0.

