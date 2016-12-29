US actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, in hospital

US actress Debbie Reynolds has been taken to hospital, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, US media reports say.

Celebrity news site TMZ reported that the 84-year-old may have had a stroke.

The Hollywood legend is best known for her role in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain, opposite Gene Kelly.

Fisher – renowned for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series – died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest on a plane.

Reynolds posted a statement about her daughter’s death on Facebook on Tuesday: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Reynolds received a best-actress Academy Award nomination for the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

In 2015, she was given a lifetime achievement award by the Screen Actors Guild. The award was presented to her by her daughter.

Debbie Reynolds (left) with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972

Reynolds married singer Eddie Fisher in 1955, and had two children, Carrie and Todd.

The couple divorced in 1959. Reynolds married twice more.

Carrie Fisher shot to fame in Star Wars, but had a number of other roles including in Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and When Harry Met Sally (1989).

Fisher was also an author and screenwriter. Her semi-autobiographical novel Postcards from the Edge was made into a film, starring Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, and Dennis Quaid.

The story drew on Fisher’s struggles with drugs and her sometimes strained relationship with her mother.

The pair stopped speaking to each other for many years, but became closer later in life.7

