Where to Try Su Filindeu
If you’re in Sardinia between 1-9 May or 1-4 October, follow the long line of pilgrims to the San Francesco church outside Lula. Otherwise, try it at these three restaurants:
- If you can’t stay the night at Sebastiano Secchi’s Agriturismo Testone, at least pop in for dinner and taste the island’s best rendition of Abraini’s su filindeu pasta, served in mutton broth.
- At the expertly run Il Rifugio in downtown Nuoro, owner Silverio plays host out front while his son Francesco whips up su filindeu in the kitchen.
- Upscale Al Ciusa serves Nuoro’s only version of su filindeu nero, which Abraini invented by combining the pasta with squid ink.