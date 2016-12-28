Chile earthquake tsunami warning lifted

A tsunami alert issued after a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake off the coast of southern Chile has now been lifted.

The quake struck at 14:22 GMT on the island of Chiloe, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of Quellon, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No casualties have been reported. Some 4,000 people were evacuated.

It hit an area of Chile known for tourism. Some roads and bridges were affected but damage appeared to be limited.

The quake’s depth was about 34km, according to the USGS.

Chile’s national emergency services office had initially issued an alert and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas of Los Lagos region.

Residents of Quellon were among those who headed to safe areas ahead of the tsunami warning being lifted.

“I’ve lived for 10 years in the south and never felt something like that,” a resident who was leaving his house said.

Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet tweeted: “Much strength and encouragement to the compatriots affected by the tremor in Chile and other areas in the south. Emergency procedures are already in place.”