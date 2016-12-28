Bob Bradley: Swansea City sack American manager

Swansea City have sacked Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club.

Monday’s 4-1 home defeat by West Ham was Swans’ seventh in 11 games since Bradley took over on 3 October and leaves them on 12 points, above bottom club Hull on goal difference.

Bradley was the first American to manage a Premier League club.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

He added: “With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

Bradley managed USA, Egypt and Stabaek in Norway before leaving French second division club Le Havre to succeed Francesco Guidolin, who had himself only been appointed in January.

Swansea under Bradley – most goals conceded Team Games played Goals conceded Per game Swansea City 11 29 2.64 Hull City 11 25 2.27 Crystal Palace 11 25 2.27 Leicester City 11 20 1.82

At the time of Bradley’s arrival, Swansea were above the relegation zone only on goal difference but have picked up just eight points out of a possible 33 since, conceding 29 goals in the process.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run,” said Bradley.

“But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance, you have to be strong.

“I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

First team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take temporary charge, starting with Swansea’s New Year’s Eve home game against Bournemouth, before the club appoints its fifth manager in under three years.

Swansea City Supporters Trust said in a statement: “We are pleased to say that we are being fully consulted in the decision as to who should be our new manager.”

