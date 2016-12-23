Sam Allardyce frontrunner to replace sacked Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the frontrunner to replace Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager.

Pardew was sacked on Thursday with the club 17th in the Premier League after a run of one win in 11 games.

Palace have no agreement or contract in place with Allardyce and other options are being considered.

But the 62-year-old is the most likely candidate, with club chairman Steve Parish saying Pardew’s “expansive style of football hasn’t worked”.

“Now we’re going to wind the dial back the other way,” Parish told BBC Sport.

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving his role as England manager by mutual consent after 67 days and just one game, in the wake of a Daily Telegraph investigation.

However, the former Bolton, Blackburn, Newcastle and West Ham boss has never been relegated as a manager and saved Sunderland from the drop last season despite them being second from bottom when he joined.

Parish, who co-owns the club with American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said that Palace are “talking to a number of people to make sure we get this right”, with the club now focusing on staying in the top flight.

“Relegation is so costly and I feel, with no blame attached, we got ourselves in a rut and need a change,” he said.

