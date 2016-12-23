Melbourne Christmas Day ‘terror attack’ foiled, say Australia police

Australian police say they have foiled a terror attack planned for Melbourne on Christmas Day.

Five men were arrested in early-morning raids on Friday, Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Mr Ashton said the threat involved “use of explosives” and other weapons including “knives or a firearm”.

The threat was to prominent city locations including Flinders St Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral, he said.

Mr Ashton said there was no longer a threat the public.

“We don’t have any threat over and above that threat that we’ve currently neutralised,” he said at a press conference.

‘Self-radicalised’

Four of the men arrested were Australians aged in their 20s, while the fifth suspect was an Egyptian-born Australian citizen, Mr Ashton said.

He claimed they were “self-radicalised” but inspired by propaganda of the so-called Islamic State.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the alleged plans “were not acts of faith”.

“They were in their planning, acts of evil,” he said.

Flinders St Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral occupy three corners of what is arguably Melbourne’s most iconic intersection.

