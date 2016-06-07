Malcorra’s UN bid wins support of Washington

Reports in UK say Britain concerned over Malvinas

The US government will support Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra’s bid to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, having been swated by President Mauricio Macri, reports suggested yesterday.

Sources inside the US government told Britain’s Sunday Telegraph that President Barack Obama and his National Security Adviser Susan Rice fully back Malcorra’s candidacy, with the newspaper suggesting that Downing Street is concerned such a move would damage its position over the Malvinas Islands.

The recently-appointed Foreign minister is “enthusiastically supported by Ms Rice,” the newspaper said, quoting a source in Washington. “Obama is said to have been won over by arguments in Ms Malcorra’s favour from his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri on a visit to Buenos Aires in March that was widely seen as an attempt to reset US-Argentine relations,” the Telegraph wrote.

Malcorra however will need more support than just the United States to be elected to the position, as she competes to be the first woman to head the United Nations since it was created in 1945. There are currently five women amongst the 10 candidates vying for the position, with New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Helen Clark and Bulgarian diplomat Irina Bokova reported to be the favourites.

Malvinas conflict

At the same time, the country’s recently-appointed Foreign Minister also faces several other hurdles. The United Kingdom, one of the security council members that has a veto, is apparently uneasy about electing a secretary-general who originates from Argentina due to the Malvinas sovereignty conflict.

Although it has been one of the nations that has most vocally pushed for a women candidate, the UK is worried that an Argentine secretary-general could put a spotlight on the Malvinas’ sovereignty dispute in the UN.

Some experts claim that the Macri administration’s attempt to play down the dispute over the islands is not only because they want to seek investment from the UK, but also with the aim of getting its support for Malcorra’s candidacy.

Last month, she met with UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammon in London, in the first bilateral meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers in over a decade. It was reported that she had discussed her potential candidacy to the UN during the meeting. Two weeks later, Macri officially announced Malcorra’s intention to run for the UN position.

In an interview given to the Financial Times last month, the foreign minister streesed that relations with the UK were mainly good. “Bilateral relations are generally 80 per cent good, 20 percent bad … with the Malvinas it’s clear where the 20 percent lie,” she said. Yet several British officials have publicly warned about the implications of an Argentine as head of the UN.

On Friday, Admiral Lord West, who was a captain of the HMS Ardent ship that was sunk during the Malvinas war, said that Britain must obtain a commitment from Malcorra that if she were elected secretary-general, that she doesn’t use her influence to promote her country’s domestic agenda on the Malvinas sovereignty.

“If Malcorra is a good, competent candidate then ‘okay’, but it would be extremely disappointing if she were to run a domestic agenda,” West said.

The United States’ backing for Malcorra is believed to be tied to its opposition of the Bulgarian candidate Bokova, who is currently the director-general of UNESCO. Bokova is supported by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This year will mark the first time that the election for the UN’s secretary-general is done in public, a process that for 70 years was conducted in private by the UN Security Council. After they would choose the global organization’s head, as a formality the 193 states a part of the General Assembly would then approve the election.

While the ninth UN chief will be chosen via the same process, it is the first time in history that the UN chiefs have been publicly nominated. Last week, three of the 11 candidates seeking the position held a debate in London before the Security Council’s first straw poll.

“Malcorra has a good chance, she was publicly supported by Rice, and she has established relationships with the five nations that have vetoes on the security council when she was UN cabinet chief and now as foreign minister,” historian Leandro Morgenfeld, an expert on the US-Argentine foreign relations, told the Herald.

Venezuela factor

Another factor in play is the Let’s Change (Cambiemos) administration’s apparent efforts in delaying a General Assembly that Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro is calling for to discuss Venezuela’s human rights and social crisis.

Last Friday, Almagro accused Argentina’s ambassador to the OAS, Juan José Arcuri, of holding up the general assembly, and claimed that the country was playing games when Venezuela is experiencing “a grave and urgent situation.” Macri has rejected those claims (see below).

Arcuri, who is the chairman of the OAS’s permanent council, has delayed a meeting that would discuss the use of Article 20 of its Democratic Charter. If this were to be applied it then could lead to Venezuela’s suspension from the organization.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth has also criticized Malcorra, suggesting she is trying to reach a deal with Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro in order to get its support for her candidacy.

“Argentine Foreign Minister Malcorra shouldn’t run for UN chief by soft-pedalling Maduro repression,” Roth tweeted over the weekend.

Herald with online media