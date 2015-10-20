Central Bank head Alejandro Vanoli

Sánchez calls the tune as Argentina looks to Australia semifinal matchup

CARDIFF, Wales — Argentina delivered another jolt to European rugby by dismantling Six Nations champion Ireland with some backline brilliance to win 43-20 and reach the Rugby World Cup semifinals yesterday.

Long-renowned for their strength in the forwards, the Pumas provided another illustration of their improvement out wide by scoring four tries — two in the opening 10 minutes to help open up a 17-0 lead, and two more in the final 11 minutes when the Irish were taking risks.

Juan Imhoff — a gliding winger and a star of the tournament — crossed either side of halftime, while centre Matías Moroni and fullback Joaquín Tuculet scored the other tries for Argentina, which advanced to the semifinals for only the second time.

The Irish are yet to reach that stage, despite their rich rugby history. They will rue their slow start and the absence of key elements of their leadership group in captain Paul O’Connell, star flyhalf Johnny Sexton, and flankers Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Mahony, who were either injured or suspended

It’s the third time that Ireland has been eliminated from a World Cup by Argentina — after 1999 and 2007 — and another blow for the northern hemisphere following losses for Wales and France on Saturday.

Nicolás Sánchez was Argentina’s heartbeat — “imperious,” according to Schmidt — interchanging with centre Juan Martín Hernández at first receiver and playing flat to cause the Irish defence problems. He kicked 23 points and missed just one of his 10 shots at goal, making Ireland pay for their indiscipline, particularly at the breakdown.

From a Sánchez bomb in the third minute, Tuculet leapt highest and set up a phase that ended with winger Santiago Cordero putting in Moroni for a try in the right corner.

The second try came down the right, too, as Cordero ran into space and kicked on. Imhoff was the quickest of three Argentine chasers and managed to collect and ground before the dead-ball line.

When Sánchez booted a 14th-minute penalty for 17-0, the Irish needed to produce the greatest comeback in Rugby World Cup history.

A yellow card three minutes later to Argentina prop Ramiro Herrera for an illegal tackle gave Ireland hope, particularly when Robbie Henshaw’s pick-up-and-pass set free Luke Fitzgerald, on as an injury replacement for Tommy Bowe, to cut inside on the left wing and score a try converted for 20-10 at halftime.

Sánchez and Ian Madigan booted penalties, and Ireland was only 23-20 behind with 20 minutes left.

But many of Argentina’s top names have had two weeks of preparation for this match, after being rested for the final pool game, and their superior fitness told near the end. Tuculet and Imhoff burst through a tiring defence for converted tries that sent the Irish home early again.

