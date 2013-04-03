i write from caoeormn. i woke up this morning with tears pouring down my eyes with no hope left. then my brother played a don moen cd, n i cried even more but this time not tears of sorrow but tears of joy!!! joy because Don reminds us every time that there is a friend closer than a brother and that friend is Jesus!!
